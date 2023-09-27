Rangers make four changes from the team that beat Motherwell on Sunday with Ridvan Yilmaz, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Abdallah Sima restored to the starting XI.

Borna Barisic, Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers drop to the bench with the injured Rabbi Matondo missing out.

Livingston also make four alterations following their weekend loss to Celtic, starting at the back with Sean Kelly coming into defence. Stephen Kelly and Daniel MacKay are added to midfield and Kurtis Guthrie joins the attack.

Andrew Shinnie, Mo Sangare, Scott Pittman and Bruce Anderson make way and all four are listed as substitutes.