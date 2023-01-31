The problems are mounting for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Ibrahima Konate was ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury.

With Virgil van Dijk likely still a fortnight away from his own injury return, Klopp is left short of defensive options.

Liverpool have a tough February schedule, with games against Wolves, Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League as well as the Champions League last-16 first leg with Real Madrid.

Konate’s injury is likely to scupper Nat Phillips’ hopes of a deadline-day move, given Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are the Reds’ only other fit senior centre-backs.