Team news: Same again for Celtic
- Published
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou picks the same XI which beat Motherwell at the weekend for this crucial tie against RB Leipzig.
That means Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh start at centre-back for the third game running in the absence of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt.
Giorgos Giakoumakis is fit for the bench, but there's no sign of David Turnbull.
Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Jenz, Welsh, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley, Jota, Maeda, Kyogo.
Substitutes: Siegrist, Bain, Ralston, Barnabei, Forrest, Haksabanovic, Abildgaard, Giakoumakis, McCarthy, Robertson.