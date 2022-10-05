C﻿eltic boss Ange Postecoglou picks the same XI which beat Motherwell at the weekend for this crucial tie against RB Leipzig.

T﻿hat means Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh start at centre-back for the third game running in the absence of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt.

G﻿iorgos Giakoumakis is fit for the bench, but there's no sign of David Turnbull.

Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Jenz, Welsh, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley, Jota, Maeda, Kyogo.

Substitutes: Siegrist, Bain, Ralston, Barnabei, Forrest, Haksabanovic, Abildgaard, Giakoumakis, McCarthy, Robertson.