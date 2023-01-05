Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues want to pay £112m across three years, but the Portuguese club want the 21-year-old's £106m release clause paid in full. (Mail), external

Shakhtar Donetsk are set to turn down Arsenal's improved £62m bid for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk on Thursday, as talks also take place with Chelsea. (Mail), external

The Blues are willing to better any offer Arsenal make for 22-year-old Mudryk to beat the Gunners to his signing. (Independent), external

Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21. (Ben Jacobs), external

