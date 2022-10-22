Analysis: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United will feel satisfaction with a point at Chelsea because it looked like they would end up with a bitterly frustrating loss after going behind so late.

United’s performance deserved something, as did the outstanding display from Casemiro, who rose in the 94th minute to give a dour game a dramatic finale with a headed equaliser.

Manager Erik ten Hag saw his side carry on where they left off in the win against Tottenham by dominating much of the first half, only for Marcus Rashford and Antony to waste big chances when clean through on Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

And, overall, this was a good United performance and one that shows Ten Hag is making improvements after a shambolic start to the season when they lost at home to Brighton and were thrashed 4-0 at Brentford.

Ten Hag has also increased his authority at Old Trafford with his adept handling of Cristiano Ronaldo’s subordination, leaving him out of the squad following his refusal to come on as a substitute and his departure down the tunnel before the final whistle against Spurs.

There are, though, concerns around form and fitness.

Jadon Sancho was desperately poor and could have no complaints about his removal early in the second half while experienced defender Raphael Varane clearly fears he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and possibly missing the World Cup with France, judging by the tearful reaction to his injury after the break.