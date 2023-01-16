Transfer news: Arsenal make contact over Barca pair
Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min), external
The Gunners have been offered Brighton's 28-year-old Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent), external
Arsenal are interested in signing Real Valladolid's Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
The Gunners will compete with Manchester United to sign Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique, 22, from Real Betis. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external
