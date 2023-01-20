'Personal pride' at stake for Utd against cup minnows

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox is well aware of "the dangers a defeat could cause us" as his side look for smooth Scottish Cup progress against fifth-tier University of Stirling,

United are overwhelming favourites at Tannadice against the side sitting fifth in the Lowland League.

"I’ve got an experienced group of players, a lot of good attitudes, and I will remind them they don’t want to be on the back pages for a poor result," said Fox.

"That is their personal pride and what being a football player is about, stepping up in these moments.

"We will be taking this game very, very seriously. We know the dangers that they pose, we know the dangers a defeat in a tie like this could cause us.

"We are treating this exactly as we would if we were playing Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs or Aberdeen.

"We know we have still got work to do, we know where we want to get to, we just need to keep working every day to improve."