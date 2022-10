Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra is available after serving a one-match ban for his red card against Aston Villa.

Junior Firpo is fit, while Leo Hjelde could return next week from surgery to remove his appendix.

Arsenal will recall striker Gabriel Jesus, who was rested for Thursday's Europa League victory away to Bodo/Glimt.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are long-term absentees.

