Transfer news: Ajax to make Bergwijn offer

Gossip Graphic

Ajax are set to make another offer for Tottenahm's Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, but the Premier League club will not accept anything under £25m. (Sky Sports)

Southampton have attempted to deter interest from Spurs, Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham in 27-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse with a £75m valuation. (Give Me Sport)

Meanwhile, Leeds value Raphinha at £65m - with Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona all interested in him. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter)

