J﻿ames Collins says he has key takeaways from his time helping Wolves' first team that he can now impart on the club's under-21 side.

C﻿ollins - under-21 head coach - worked alongside Steve Davis in leading Wolves while the search for a new manager played out.

N﻿ow that Spaniard Julen Lopetegui has taken charge, Collins says the experience of leading a Premier League side was "an honour".

“I’ve learnt two things and the first thing might sound bizarre," he told the club's website., external

"The first team players are human beings – you see them on the telly and they’re superstar footballers, but when it comes down to it they’re good human beings.

“They want to be treated like human beings and that’s been something that I’ll definitely take from it.

“The other thing was the professionalism you have to show at first-team level as a player. It’s something our boys (under-21s) do sporadically – the first team players show that professionalism day in day out on and off the pitch.

“It’s been a real privilege. Everyone in coaching wants to coach at the highest level and to have the opportunity to coach our first team and some top international players has been a real privilege for me and Steve.

“I’ll always remember it fondly and what a great learning experience for me in my role to go back to our boys and talk to them about the different things that happen at first team level.”