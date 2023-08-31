Hibs linked with winger Lowe - gossip

Hibernian are lining up a move for Bournemouth winger Jamal Lowe, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers. (Football Insider), external

Hibernian have already made contact with Graham Arnold about their vacant managerial position but agent Craig Moore reckons the timing is not great with Australia preparing for matches against Mexico and England. (Go Radio via Football Scotland, external)

