'I think I fouled every outfield player' - James on his stint up front
David James says his former Manchester City boss Stuart Pearce has never spoken to him about his cameo appearance as a striker - neither before nor since the game against Middlesbrough in 2005.
The England goalkeeper was sent up front in the 88th minute as City desperately sought a winner to qualify for the Uefa Cup.
In a frantic finale, James was heavily involved but told BBC Radio 5 Live's Kammy and Ben's Proper Football Podcast he had no real idea what his job was.
"I literally put on the outfield number one shirt and thought: 'What am I doing?'" he said. "I decided that I could jump and I was athletic, so I could flick on headers.
"I didn't know what to do from there!"
City were level on points with Middlesbrough in the race to finish seventh, but needed a win as their goal difference was worse.
With the game in the balance - and striker Jon Macken sitting on the bench - Pearce turned to James to try to make the difference.
"Goalkeepers are generally among the best shooters in the club, because we're doing it so much to train each other," said James. "We're not necessarily the best forwards, but I was up there as a great finisher.
"My first touch was half all right, my second was not so good and my tackles were crunching. I think I fouled literally every outfield player."
As it was, James' counterpart Mark Schwarzer saved an injury-time penalty from Robbie Fowler to secure European qualification for Boro.