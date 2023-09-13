Brighton have won their last three league games against Manchester United, as many as they had in their first 17 games against them (D2 L12).

Defeat to Brighton would see the Red Devils suffer three defeats in their first five matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1989-90 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Excluding own goals, Bruno Fernandes has either scored (4) or assisted (2) six of Manchester United’s last eight Premier League goals against Brighton (75%). The Portugal international has only scored more goals against Aston Villa and Leeds (both 6) in the competition than he has against the Seagulls (4).