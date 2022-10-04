S﻿ergio Gomez says playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is a dream.

T﻿he midfielder grew up in Catalonia, but supported City from a young age, following the example of his older brother.

When asked how special it was to feature in his first Manchester derby on Sunday, Gomez said: "I have always been a City fan so, for me, it is a dream come true. I always used to watch games with my brother so it is true I am living this dream.

"I try to help the team and I know the value and the meaning of the win on Sunday, for us and for the fans. It was a very important win for us.

"I’m not from here - but I love the club, I am a City fan and it means a lot to me."

On finally training with Guardiola after never getting the opportunity at Barcelona, Gomez added: "It's a dream. When I arrived at Barcelona academy it was the first years of Pep as a manager.

"I learn from him when we chat or train. I take all the information he gives me. Hopefully I can learn more in the years to come."