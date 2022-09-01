Dynamo Moscow's Arsen Zakharyan will remain at the Russian club, despite Chelsea making an offer for the central midfielder.

The 19-year-old was expected to boost Thomas Tuchel's midfield options but the Dynamo have said a deal hasn't been agreed due to "technical reasons beyond our control."

In a statement on their club website, they said: "For several days, there have been intense negotiations between Dynamo and Chelsea, in which our club took a constructive position.

"However, it is not possible to transfer a player in this summer transfer window for a number of technical reasons beyond our control.

"Nevertheless, Dynamo remain open to offers that will suit the club and the football player."