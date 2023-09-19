'An ugly point gained and we didn't even get to park the bus'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Really pleased to get a very decent point at County, even if we weren’t so decent in the game.

That’s a few times we’ve not been at our best and come away with something from Dingwall. Long may it continue.

Davie Martindale’s tactical genius entered a new phase by having the bus break down and the game delayed. I can see Pep letting down tyres on the City bus now and Jurgen hiding the spark plugs as this new methodology takes hold. We didn’t even get to drive it never mind park the bus in this game!

The boss said the ball had to be taken away for emergency treatment after the match as it had been blootered all day long.

I'm not sure we would have scraped anything from a game like this last season. Some call it the ugly side but effort, endeavour and efficiency with the ball is a massive part of the game. Get that right and you’ve got a chance.