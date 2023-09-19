Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, speaking to Clarets+ after Monday's draw at Nottingham Forest: "The lads showed great character at a tough place to come. They won against Chelsea last game, and we had to step up after three difficult home games.

"We wanted to show ourselves and we’ve been working hard on the training ground and going through our games again and again, seeing what we can do better. It's a learning process.

"Today shows what we’re capable of. Even when it goes to 1-1 we pushed for a winner away in a hostile environment, [and were] unfortunate not to come away with three points.

“We never sit back and be happy with a draw. Today, we took a huge step in the right direction - everyone stepped up. We were brave, played our style and it takes a lot of character to do.

"It’s not just a sprint, it’s a marathon."