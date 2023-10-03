Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

The week Newcastle United fans have all been waiting for... the return of Champions League football to St James’ Park. It’s been over two decades since the Magpies were among Europe’s elite - a place which looked a million decades off under the previous regime.

In less than two years of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia taking over the club, they are back where many fans dreamed and believed they belong.

Not even the most die-hard fans could have seen such a remarkable achievement in such a short period of time. From the cusp of the Championship to hosting the biggest superstars of world football.

Wednesday night will see World Cup winner and arguably this generation’s greatest talent Kylian Mbappe in Toon! What a sight that will be.

In current form, though, Trippier will fancy his chances of containing Paris St-Germain's electric Frenchman.

The fans, and especially the owners, aren’t here just to make up the numbers. They have stated they want to be the best - and to do so you have to beat the best.

Whether or not they truly would have wanted such a tough group this soon remains to be seen, but after a solid point at the San Siro, this opening home fixture against PSG gives them a chance to impress and show the world the fortress that is St James’ Park.

It’s going to be an emotional one - to see the Champions League flag waving in the middle of the pitch and the anthem ringing out. It will bring a joyful tear to the Geordies in attendance.

A moment over 20 years in the waiting is now a reality. Vive la Toon!

Listen to live commentary of Newcastle United v Paris St-Germain on BBC Radio 5 Live