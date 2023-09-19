'After positives in defeat at Celtic, can Docherty outwit old mentor McInnes?'

Daniel Smith, Up Wi' The Bonnets podcast, external

Ach well, it wasn’t to be at Parkhead on Saturday.

A valiant first half from the Dee was undone by a dubious penalty decision and a couple of well-worked goals to mean we left Glasgow with no points.

It was a case of also not taking our chances when they fell to us and great goalkeeping by Joe Hart.

Obviously Celtic were deserved winners. Hit the post, goal chopped off, numerous shots on target etc but as always, we will take the positives with the negatives.

Regardless of who you are, you will always be punished at this level and at this venue.

And so we quickly move on to Saturday’s game against Kilmarnock as we hope the team won't be dwelling too much on last weekend's defeat.

It's Master v Student. Journeyman v Apprentice. You see what I’m doing here? Tony Docherty goes head to head with old mentor Derek McInnes and it will be an intriguing fight, with both main men in the dugouts knowing their counterparts in and out.

We’ve yet to be beaten at home this season in all competitions, so hopefully this is something that Tony Doc is building here – solid home form.

Either that or I’ve just royally jinxed it.