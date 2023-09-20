'Dons are in the doldrums again & it could be a long night in Frankfurt'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen are in a tailspin and if they are not careful it could result in a large part of their season unravelling before September is out.

Saturday’s latest poor performance, and by now traditional defeat at Tynecastle to Hearts, was the worst possible preparation for Thursday’s increasingly daunting trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League opener.

But, forgetting the European adventure for just a moment, the Dons' domestic campaign is on the precipice already. They are joint bottom of the league with two points out of the first 15. It is the club’s worst start to a league season since 1999. They have only won two of their last 12 games going back into last season, with Barry Robson winning just once in the league since being handed a two-year deal. They are in the doldrums yet again.

It was verging on impossible for the Pittodrie board not to give Robson extended time in the role after a spectacular turnaround in fortunes last season. As Gordon Strachan said, it was the perfect “interview” for the job.

Robson’s opinion is that his host of new signings haven’t settled yet. The problem is the clock is ticking louder with each passing game with a potential season-defining League Cup quarter-final at Ross County on the horizon as well as league games either side of that against County at home and Rangers in Glasgow.

And that takes us to Thursday in Germany. Aberdeen have a proud European history which has rightly been celebrated this year on the 40th anniversary of their Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup triumphs.

The club won’t want that tarnished by embarrassment, but the reality is they’re going up against a team that has aspirations of winning this tournament. It could be a long night at the Waldstadion going by what the Dons fans have been served up so far this season.