Fulham 0 - 3 Brentford: What Silva said

Fulham boss Marco Silva to Sky Sports: "Many things [went wrong] not just one to be honest. Tight game as you’d expect. They deserved three points. One or two moments were punished. It was a really balanced first half, not many chances. We had moments, so did they.

“Almost at the end of the first half they scored and that had a huge impact. We started the second half better. We could have equalised.”

On the penalty and red card against Tim Ream: “Looking at the moment it’s really difficult. I didn’t see anything there. It’s the new Premier League we have to get used to it. Any time you don’t have your hands in your pocket it’s a yellow card for the manager. Any time a player moves in the direction of the referee there will be a yellow card.

"We’ll have over 200 yellows in the first 10 weeks. There are new rules and we have to get used to it. The Premier League is totally different now to last season or the season before or 20 years ago. We have to adapt. It’s difficult to understand.

“Everyone wants 11 v 11. In this way it will be difficult. We have to adapt for this new Premier League we’re facing. I didn’t see anything. We were surprised by the penalty and red card. The game was finished from that moment.

"I think everyone should be surprised by that situation. Our players couldn’t believe it. They didn’t see a clear and obvious error. Tim tried to go for the ball. He didn’t try to take him as well. He doesn’t do anything. It’s not the referee’s fault we lost the game, congratulations to Brentford. Clear not penalty.

“We lost in that moment, the game was finished. We were fighting at 1-0. That moment decides the game. It was an error from the referee and the VAR had the same opinion.”