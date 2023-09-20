Rangers v Real Betis: Pick of the stats

Rangers and Real Betis have never previously faced each other in any European competition, but the Ibrox side are winless in their last 15 major European games against Spanish teams (D7 L8) since a 1-0 win over Osasuna in September 1985 in the Uefa Cup.

Real Betis' only previous encounter with a Scottish side in major European competition was against Celtic in the 2021-22 Europa League group stages - they won 4-3 at home before losing 3-2 away.

Rangers have won five of their last six home Europa League matches (D1) since a 2-0 defeat against Lyon in September 2021. That defeat to Lyon is also their only home defeat in the group stage of the tournament (P12 W7 D4 L1).

Real Betis have lost just twice in their last 19 Europa League group-stage matches (W11 D6), both away defeats in the 2021-22 season against Bayer Leverkusen and Celtic.