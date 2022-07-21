Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Perth

Manchester United held an open training session at the Waca cricket ground in Perth earlier today.

About 5,000 supporters dodged heavy showers at the historic venue to see Erik ten Hag put his players through their paces.

There was a lot of love for captain Harry Maguire in particular, with fans cheering him when he touched the ball and shouts of 'Harry' when he was running past.

He stayed on to sign autographs after the session had finished.

After his negative reception on Tuesday at the MCG, it looks like Friday's game against Aston Villa at the Optus Stadium might be a more positive experience for the England defender.