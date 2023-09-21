Everton boss Sean Dyche believes the "underlying story" of their season is "better than the league table suggests".

The Toffees are winless in five Premier League games and sit 18th in the table.

Dyche says that his side have been better than the results they have achieved, as they prepare to face Brentford on Saturday.

"The two obvious ones (bad performances), Villa we were miles off, second half particularly with Arsenal we lost our way," Dyche admitted in his pre-match news conference.

"There is a lot of good in it but the league table doesn't lie. I can't change my tune when you're going well and when you're not.

"The underlying story is better than the league table says but at the end of the day we are the only ones that can change that. I am under no illusion we have to change that. Sometimes you want to play well, if you don't and you win then at this stage you take it."

Dyche says that players returning rom injury, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and summer signing Jack Harrison, will have a positive impact on Everton's fortunes.

He added: "It certainly helps from the depth of the squad and competitive element of the squad.

"Of course it helps to have that depth, both in the starting 11 and the bench, it gives you a lot stronger hand to play when needed.

"That would be the first time since I've been here, not necessarily a deeper squad but I think it is more balanced, there's a challenge in the position and areas in the pitch.

"We were hoping to get further challenge and bring in other players but that couldn't be done, but I still think there's a balance to the squad when they are fit, of course. Now it's getting the final pieces of the fitness right."

