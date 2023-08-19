PSV warm up with comeback win over Vitesse

PSV Eindhoven warmed up for their Champions League play-off against Rangers with an impressive 3-1 win over Vitesse in Arnhem.

A fourth consecutive victory of the new season came despite Marco van Ginkel giving the hosts a 19th-minute opener.

Morocco winger Ismael Saibari levelled three minutes after the break, Belgian forward Yorbe Vertessen edged PSV ahead, then Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong, who set up the equaliser, secured the three points from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

The victory means PSV lead the Eredivisie after the opening two games of the season.

Former Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz brings his side to Ibrox for the first leg of their tie against Rangers on Tuesday.