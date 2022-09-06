Rangers press conference - key points
- Published
By Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland in Amsterdam
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and captain James Tavernier both spoke to the media on Tuesday night to preview Wednesday's match with Ajax.
Here's the best of what they said in Amsterdam:
Van Bronckhorst says he could change the whole team and tactics after Celtic's 4-0 win on Saturday, but has vowed to trust his players. This is a massive hint he could stick with Jon McLaughlin in goal.
The manager has urged his players to learn from their mistakes and resilience "is the only reaction we have to show".
Van Bronckhorst has no regrets about not bringing in more players during the window.
When asked if his current squad is better than the one which finished last term, the Ibrox manager said "it's an on-going process of getting players better and stronger".
Captain Tavernier says Rangers must stop conceding the type of goals which cost them dearly on Saturday.
A win against Ajax can help regain momentum domestically, says the skipper.