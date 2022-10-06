Chelsea are winless in their past four Premier League games against Wolves (D3 L1), with each of the past three meetings ending level.

This will be Graham Potter’s first Premier League home match in charge of Chelsea; none of the past 14 managers to take charge of the Blues in the competition have lost their first home game (W10 D4) since Graham Rix and Ray Wilkins did so in joint-caretaker charge against Leicester in September 2000. The last permanent Blues boss to lose his first league game at Stamford Bridge was Gianluca Vialli (0-1 vs Manchester United, February 1998).

Wolves are winless in their past nine away league games against Chelsea (D4 L5), since a 2-1 victory in March 1979. They’ve failed to score in six of these nine visits to Stamford Bridge.

Since Wolves’ return to the Premier League in 2018, Chelsea have dropped eight points from winning positions against them, more than they have against any other side in that time.