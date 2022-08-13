Brentford striker Ivan Toney, speaking to Sky Sports: "The hard work and togetherness today showed what we're about. We thoroughly deserved the three points.

"It doesn't stop here. We have to go again next week against Fulham and do the same again.

"It was just hard work. We knew the high press would affect them. It was clear to see that if you work hard, you get the result.

"We know they have great talent in there and have some players who can change the game. When you work like we did today and run all over them, you get a result like we did."