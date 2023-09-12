Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

In February, Farhad Moshiri told the fans' advisory board, external the club was "not for sale" but he had been talking to "top investors of real quality".

British-Iranian businessman Moshiri has invested more than £750m since 2016, but some supporters have been deeply unhappy about his ownership.

Toffees fans held protests before some home games last season and called for Moshiri and the board to leave the club.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp have all since left their boardroom roles, but chairman Bill Kenwright remains in his post.

In the latest accounts, the club had an annual turnover of £181m - down from £193.1m - having suspended commercial sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies in March 2022.

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who had his assets frozen by the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has a 49% stake in USM Holdings, which sponsored Everton's training ground.

Moshiri, who is chairman of USM Holdings, put in a cash injection of £70m in 2021-22.

