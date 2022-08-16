Rodrigo makes it into Garth's team of the week

Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and after scoring a double at St Mary's stadium on Saturday, Rodrigo features.

Rodrigo Moreno

With Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips no longer at Elland Road, it's reasonable to assume Leeds might struggle this season.

However, their opening fixtures have been very positive. All credit to manager Jesse Marsch, who seems to be bringing the best out of the players he's got, such as Rodrigo who now has three goals in two games after disappointing last season.

