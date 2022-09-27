By Kilmarnock supporter S﻿andy Armour

It may have been a free weekend for Kilmarnock, a time to recharge the batteries for Pittodrie next week, but the international football provided plenty of discussion.

During his time at Killie, Steve Clarke established a glowing reputation as he took our unfashionable team up to third place and his many attributes are still much in evidence as he guides the good ship Scotland through some rocky waters.

When he arrived at Rugby Park he didn't bring in a bus load of new faces, he simply improved the players who were already in the dressing room. Clarke was always fast to emphasise that it was just a case of keeping instructions clear and concise whilst repeating the same drills until they got monotonous....but it worked a treat.

Within a matter of weeks players who were previously just 'squad players' became key members and that ability to coach and improve players is evident in the national set-up.

Allied to his ability to tweak and improve tactics at half-time, it is not hard to see why Scotland continue to thrive. Long may it last.