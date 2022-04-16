'We made it interesting' - Kingsley

Hearts' Stephen Kingsley tells BBC Scotland after the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibs: "We're delighted. It was a tough game and we knew that would be the case after last weekend.

"To be fair, I don't think we played at our best but we got the two early goals and then our lapse in concentration to concede made it interesting.

"We got the win in the end and that's all that matters."

On his stunning goal from a free-kick routine, he added: "It's something we'd worked on, more on the other side with Barrie [McKay], but I knew I'd have a wee chance if it was on that side.

"We had a wee chat before it and thankfully it went in."