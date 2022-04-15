Guardiola dreaming of lifting the FA Cup again

Pep Guardiola said he has unfinished business with the FA Cup as he looks to take Manchester City beyond the semi-finals for only the second time.

City have reached the last four of the competition five times under the Spaniard, but their only triumph under him came in 2019.

When asked if he has any regrets about not winning the trophy more often, Guardiola said: "I would have loved to reach five finals. This would have been my dream. But the word regret, I don't have it.

"Win or lose I am close to them. We are now one month from the end of the season. We are in two semi-finals in the two big competitions and we lost the other one (Carabao Cup) because after winning four we have to be generous to other clubs.

"We are top of the Premier League. We are so satisfied but it is not enough so we will try one more time.

"In six seasons we are together we have made five FA Cup semi-finals. It is amazing.

"Hopefully we can perform a bit better than we did against Chelsea last season. We have a chance to reach the final of the FA Cup. The FA Cup is so prestigious, sometimes more prestigious than the Premier League."