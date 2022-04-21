Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Newcastle United have now won six consecutive Premier League games at St James’ Park for the first time since April 2004 under Sir Bobby Robson.

Crystal Palace have now lost consecutive away Premier League games for just the second time this season, previously doing so in December (run of three). In 2022, only Norwich (11), Everton (10) and Watford (9) have recorded fewer points than the Eagles (14).

The Magpies have now won nine top-flight games in 2022, one more than they did in the entirety of 2021 (8). Since the turn of the year, only Liverpool (35) have won more points in the Premier League than Eddie Howe's side (29).