Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen: What the manager said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson on Sportsound: “It was a difficult game for us. It was a slog in the end with both teams going toe to toe.

"We keep fighting, we keep working. Obviously we lost today, but we stayed in the fight - we’ve got a few players to come back on Wednesday which is pleasing. We’re still in the driving seat.

"You can see players are tired but the advantage we’ve got is the players that we’ve got available to come back on Wednesday.”