M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Everton have undoubtedly come a long way since losing 5-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in March, but there were few positives for Frank Lampard on Saturday as his team were largely outplayed by Spurs.

T﻿he Toffees survived an early wave of pressure from the home side before gradually growing into the contest, but they were unable to take either of the two golden opportunities that fell their way before the interval.

Demarai Gray blazed over from Conor Coady's pass, before Amadou Onana failed to hit the target in another one-one-one with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

It was one-way traffic in the second-half as Tottenham began to reapply heavy pressure before eventually breaking the deadlock through Kane. An Everton response never looked likely.

The visitors' overall tally of four attempts at goal is their lowest total in a Premier League game this season.