Is Sam Allardyce the man to save Leeds United's season?

The club are set to sack Javi Gracia and are in talks to appoint the former England boss as his replacement.

Having won only three of his 11 games in charge since replacing Jesse Marsch, is it time for Gracia to go? Or have Leeds left it too late?

Can 'Big Sam' navigate the Whites through their tricky upcoming fixtures and secure Premier League safety?

