'Absolutely buzzing'
- Published
Skip twitter post
Important 3 points ..— Tim Krul (@TimKrul) April 10, 2022
It’s been a while for that winning feeling..
We keep on going 👊🏻💪🏻🔰 pic.twitter.com/Vl7HiTjyRf
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
April 10, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Absolutely buzzing with that one well done the boys 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/LrjW08DNyM— Ben Gibson (@bengibson1993) April 10, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3