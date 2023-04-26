Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the club must win their upcoming fixture at Bournemouth on Sunday to give themselves a fighting chance of Premier League survival.

The 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Leicester City at Elland Road on Tuesday left Javi Gracia's side two points above the relegation zone.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, ex-England international Robinson said: "It's a point, it's not a defeat, and they had to stop the rot somehow. They'd lost four of the past five and the way they were losing games was really poor.

"They couldn't afford to lose [to Leicester] and they've got to win at Bournemouth. You look at the upcoming fixtures and it doesn't look pretty on paper, so the game at Bournemouth this weekend is a must-win for them."

As for the wider picture at the bottom of the table, April began with nine clubs in danger of the drop, but Robinson believes that number has reduced to six.

"I think now you can rule out Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham," he said. "You're now looking from Bournemouth, Leeds, Leicester, Everton, Forest and Southampton.

"For me, Southampton are cut adrift already at the bottom and I think they're going to struggle to get out of it. The other two places are anyone from Bournemouth down. It's going to be interesting to see how it pans out."

