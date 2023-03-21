Buddies need something from Tynecastle or Ibrox for top six finish

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

St Mirren draws and Jim Goodwin are well-worn combination at this point. Save for a head-in-hands performance from his Aberdeen side in Paisley on Christmas Eve and a hand-on-ball performance from Declan Gallagher at Pittodrie back in August, you could be forgiven for pre-typing out your column on this particular weekend as a hard-fought draw between two well-organised defences.

However, that column would have been out the Tannadice press box window and flapping in the wind towards the Tay after a mere three minutes on Saturday. An out of position Alex Gogic and backtracking Richard Taylor combined to open the door for Steven Fletcher and the veteran took full advantage, showing cute control and ruthless finishing ability.

The Saints have been at their most effective this season when ceding possession and drawing teams in in order to capitalise on their mistakes. Enter Jim Goodwin and his highly-effective "no, you have the ball" system. St Mirren toiled for much of the remaining first half and might well have been further behind if Dundee United had been more clinical.

Stephen Robinson demanded significant improvements at half time and the players responded, shelving their deep line and long throws for more urgent build-up and packing their opponent's half whenever possible. That being said, Richard Taylor's cancelled-out redemption arc of a headed goal was as close as the Buddies came to equalising prior to VAR's controversial penalty confirmation.

Curtis Main spends a significant amount of time in a Saints jersey being accused of fouls he hasn't committed, so I'll quietly enjoy this gift of a penalty and we'll say no more about it.

While ninety minutes would have been enough for all but the most committed of spectators, twelve minutes of injury time played out in the end. This was mostly as a result of VAR reviews similar in pace to trying to download 'Bat out of Hell' on my parent's dial-up back in the late 90's.

This lengthy overtime did provide opportunity for a couple of honking United misses, an excellent Carson save and a laced Alex Greive volley which was just close enough to the target to have me imagining telling my hypothetical Grandkids that I'd been there to see it.

In the end, a point from this weekend hasn't done either side any great favours in their respective races. The Saints now face the daunting likelihood of needing something from either Tynecastle or Ibrox to compliment maximum home points should they wish to deliver a top six finish.