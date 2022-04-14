Boss Antonio Conte thinks pressure should be "normal if you play for Tottenham" as he prepares for Saturday's home game with Brighton.

Four successive wins have launched Spurs into pole position in the race for the top four and Conte is stressing the importance of every game in the final part of the season.

"It's an important moment," he said. "There are not many left to play and every game has to be a final.

"The importance of the game brings more pressure - that has to be normal for a club like Tottenham.

"The Champions League is a competition that every club, every player and every manager wants to play in. It can change your life.

"We are showing that we are coping very well with this pressure and now we have to continue to play a good game."

Conte knows the challenge of other contenders for the top four but urged his team to focus on themselves.

"There is Arsenal, Manchester United, West Ham, Wolves - but we have to think about ourselves not our opponents," he said.

"The only way you can finish first in this race is if you don't make a lot of mistakes. We are working very well and hopefully we will get three points on Saturday."