Man City won home and away against Brentford in the Premier League last season, but have never won three consecutive league games against the Bees (10 meetings).

Brentford have won just one of their five away league games against Manchester City, winning 2-0 on Christmas Day in 1937 in the top flight.

Manchester City have won each of their past 11 Premier League home games, their longest such run since a run of 14 in the 2017-18 campaign. They've scored at least twice in their past 15 at Etihad Stadium, with only Liverpool having a longer run of scoring 2+ goals in Premier League home games (16 between February and December 2019).