Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst told Sportsound: "Disappointment, obviously. If you don't take any points, you're obviously disappointed. That's my main feeling.

"We started the game really well. We started on the front foot and created so many chances in the first 30 minutes but weren't clinical enough to score the first goal. Instead, we conceded and that made it harder.

"In the second half, we tried to get the goal as quickly as possible. Mentally, their second goal was a knock. We had the chance to kill games off in the first 30 minutes, we didn't do that and it cost us the game.

"I'm happy with the first 30 minutes. The second goal, conceding from a throw in, is unacceptable. We didn't have many clear chances because they defended deep and they are very strong in that.

"Losing three points is always damaging, no matter which stage of the season it is. In our last three games, we've dropped five points and that's not acceptable for a club like Rangers."