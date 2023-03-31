Rangers' Connor Goldson is "really impressed" with fellow centre-back John Souttar as the Scotland international looks to kick on after a lengthy injury absence.

Souttar, 26, has made three appearances off the bench this month after being sidelined since the opening league game of the season.

"John's really impressed me," Goldson said. "He did in pre-season as well before he got injured. He's been really impressive in training and he's deserved the minutes he's had.

"Hopefully he can build his fitness up and get more involved regularly."

On potentially playing a back three at times, Goldson added: "We've started working on a few things in training in the last few weeks which the manager said we might go to in the future.

"As you can see in the Motherwell game - obviously they only had 10 men at the end of the game - we did it and it looked like we'd worked on it.

"That's the plan, to be able to be fluid and go in and out of different systems and change tactically in game if things are going to plan, or not going to plan."

And on the end to the season, the centre-back said: "First and foremost we play against Dundee [United]. It's an important game, we need to keep winning and keep confidence high and push the league as far as we can.

"Then we've got three Old Firms and we have to show a better face than we did in the [League] Cup final. We need to get something out of all three of them if we want to salvage the season."