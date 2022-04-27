Match of the Day: Top 10 derbies

On this week's edition of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best derby fixture in English football.

One of the matches to make the list is the Manchester derby between United and City.

Micah Richards (1): "My favourite one I played in was the 6-1 at Old Trafford. I knew once we had that result, we were serious title contenders - and I think United knew that as well.

"The worst one I played in was the 4-3 in 2009 when Michael Owen scored late on. It was one of the worst days of my football career because it was my fault.

"If you play well in a derby then you're a hero, no matter what - even if you have had an average season."

