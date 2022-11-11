Steve Davis believes Wolves are "in a much better place" for incoming manager Julen Lopetegui and says the players are "ready for the challenge".

S﻿aturday's game against Arsenal will be Davis' eighth and final game in charge before Lopetegui officially takes over on Monday.

D﻿avis believes in his time as caretaker manager he has helped restore togetherness into the squad.

"﻿It’s very difficult externally to see the differences. Internally, we tried to make some little gains. They are working incredibly hard, the stats suggest they are running more," he said.

"You can see from Bouba's [Traore] goal the other day how much they are together. When they are jumping off the bench in those huddles, it’s a long time since I saw those sort of things. The last time I saw that type of thing was [under] Nuno, when they were all together and enjoying and celebrating.

"When we came in, the mood was very low. I think it's important, if they want to be successful and they want to fight, they have to show that - and that’s what they have shown.

"They are in a much better place for Julen to come in and work with. They are buoyant, they are ready for the challenge and they are fighting, and that’s a great start for him.

"If he can implement certain things and maybe look at the squad as well, then things will be rosy for us."