Former Manchester United defender Henning Berg has praised Erik ten Hag for masterminding an impressive season at Old Trafford and thinks there is still more to come.

It was an ignominious start in August last year when Ten Hag lost his opening two Premier League games but since then, United have been undefeated at home, won the Carabao Cup and secured a place in the top four.

They could also clinch the FA Cup if they beat Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, 3 June.

"It has been a testing year for Ten Hag," Berg told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "He turned it around after a very difficult start. He has good players and a very good team.

"I would not say it has been a rollercoaster but there have been some big downs. Losing 7-0 to Liverpool is not easy to handle but he has shown character and strength, and those defeats have not destroyed their season.

"They have won so many games and at home have been really impressive."

Despite their successes, Berg believes United remain a number of "top-quality players" short of challenging for the title and is worried questions over the club's ownership will delay matters.

"It is a concern," he said. "How will it affect recruitment? What is the philosophy of any potential new owners?

"For United to take the next step, they need top-quality players - and they are not cheap."