Cameron Carter-Vickers is out of the meeting with Leipzig, but is "not far away" from a return, while Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also miss out.

T﻿he Celtic boss said the absence of Carter-Vickers "doesn't change the way we play"

Despite RB Leipzig only recently changing their manager, Postecoglou says they "know what to expect" and believes both sides will be "aggressive".

His focus is on maintaining performances. "You can't expect that because you're performing to a certain level, victories will come," he said.