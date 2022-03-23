Leeds talking point: Where will the Whites finish this season?

Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Predicted points tally: 39

Predicted finish: 16th

There's a buzz around Elland Road – two injury-time winners in a row will do that. And for all his affable charm, there's a steely sincerity about Jesse Marsch that breeds confidence, something that was in short supply when he arrived three weeks ago.

There are always teething problems with new tactics, but the international break could not have come at a better time. With players returning and, after that astonishing show of passion in the comeback against Wolves, there's a feeling that Leeds’ destiny is once again in their own hands.

Looking at the run-in, on paper there are five winnable games: Southampton, Watford, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Brentford. In a season where the bottom five or six teams have struggled to get any points at all, two or three wins should be enough to keep United in the Premier League.

