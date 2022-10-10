C﻿ristiano Ronaldo's latest landmark goal shows he can still play a part for Manchester United this season, according to former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly.

R﻿onaldo's winner against Everton was the 700th club goal of his career, and his 144th for United across his two spells at the club.

"When you look at Ronaldo’s statistics and what he has done in the game for the longevity he has done, it is beyond belief," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"I used to play against him as right-back when he was an out-and-out left-winger for United and it was horrendous. It was horrible to play against him because he was tenacious, got after you, wanted to get the ball - and he has adapted his game over the years.

"He’s a winner and it’s amazing for him to get the feat in the Premier League, and for us to be able to watch it. I hope United hold on to him for the season because he is a player who can make things happen for them.

"He wants to prove a point and he is not a player to shirk responsibility or shy away from a challenge. Going forward, it will be interesting to see what he does."

